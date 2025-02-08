Next article: Ablakwa urges Africa to take charge of its development

Ablakwa publishes details of his tenancy at Airport Hills

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 08 - 2025 , 12:45 3 minutes read

Finali Limited, the management of Airport Hills, has confirmed that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is a tenant at his residence in the upscale Accra neighbourhood.

The clarification follows a request from Parliament’s Appointments Committee, which sought details regarding Mr Ablakwa’s residential status, property ownership, and occupancy at Plot No. 565, No. 1 Wilshire Boulevard.

In response, Finali Limited provided a statement to the committee chairman, Bernard Ahiafor, outlining the terms of the minister’s tenancy agreement.

The company stated that the property was registered under a land title certificate issued on December 15, 2017, and covered a 0.29-acre plot.

It also confirmed that a tenancy agreement was signed on March 1, 2017, between the property owner, Husni Altheebeh, and Mr Ablakwa, along with Nuhela Seidu. The company granted its consent to the agreement on August 8, 2017, with a renewal executed on March 1, 2022.

"The tenancy remains valid, and all necessary consents have been granted," the statement said, adding that Airport Hills is primarily an owner-occupied community, with rentals permitted subject to the company’s approval.

The response was accompanied by supporting documents, including the land title certificate, consent certificate for the 2022 renewal, and signed undertakings from both 2017 and 2022.

Ablakwa responds

Following the clarification, Mr Ablakwa addressed the matter in a social media post, dismissing allegations regarding his ownership of the property.

He stressed that Finali Limited had confirmed he does not own the residence and is merely a tenant. He also refuted claims that the property spans four plots, stating that it sits on a single plot. Additionally, he clarified that the owner is not a member of his family and is not Ghanaian.

Mr Ablakwa further rejected suggestions that rentals are not permitted at Airport Hills, pointing out that Finali Limited had confirmed otherwise. He maintained that he had acted in accordance with his principles of accountability and transparency, stressing that he had “no regrets” for his commitment to protecting the public purse and fighting against what he described as state capture.

The Foreign Minister said he remained undeterred by what he called attempts to discredit him, asserting that in his 17 years in public service, he had never been implicated in any wrongdoing or found culpable in any audit report.

He insisted that efforts to tarnish his reputation would not succeed and reaffirmed his dedication to national service.

"If that is my crime, then it is a rather small price I am willing to pay for the protection of national resources," he wrote, adding, "Their evil machinations have already failed. ORAL shall succeed. Let’s remain focused on resetting Ghana. For God and Country. Ghana First."

The Appointments Committee had sought clarity on the minister’s residential status as part of its vetting process.

