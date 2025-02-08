Featured

Ablakwa urges Africa to take charge of its development

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 08 - 2025 , 12:13 2 minutes read

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for Africa to take charge of its own development and seek homegrown solutions to its challenges.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points programme today, Ablakwa stressed the need for greater unity among African nations and a shift away from dependence on foreign aid.

The minister highlighted the impact of global geopolitical shifts, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict and changes in US foreign policy, on Africa’s economic stability. He noted that traditional partners, including the European Union and the United States, are reducing aid and shifting priorities, leaving Africa vulnerable.

“African nations must realise that at the end of the day, we cannot continue to rely on external aid. The only way forward is to take our destiny into our own hands and ensure that our policies and trade agreements benefit Africans first,” Ablakwa said.

He also criticised what he described as the “inward-looking” policies of some African nations, warning that excessive protectionism hinders the continent’s collective growth. Instead, he advocated for the harmonisation of trade policies to foster regional cooperation and economic integration.

“We cannot have some countries believing that because they have larger markets, they can go it alone. If we all come together and commit to a shared vision, we can build a sustainable and prosperous Africa,” he added.

Ablakwa further stressed the importance of resource management, pointing out that Africa is blessed with abundant natural wealth, yet agreements in the extractive sector often benefit external entities more than the continent’s citizens.

He called for stronger negotiations to ensure Africa’s resources serve its people.

“We must change the paradigm so that our resources work in the interest of our people. It is time to put Africa’s welfare at the centre of our foreign relations,” he stated.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when several African countries are reassessing their economic strategies amid shifting global alliances and economic uncertainties. His call for African-driven solutions echoes broader discussions on the continent’s push for economic independence and sustainable development.