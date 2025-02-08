Featured

Mahama working to bring Mali, others back to ECOWAS – Ablakwa

Gertrude Ankah Feb - 08 - 2025

President John Dramani Mahama is leading diplomatic efforts to reintegrate Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso into the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points programme on Saturday, 8th February, Ablakwa stated that Mahama has already appointed a special envoy to engage with the leadership of the three breakaway nations and is scheduled to embark on diplomatic visits in the coming weeks.

“President Mahama is leading the charge to ensure that Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso return to the ECOWAS fold. He is actively holding talks and has appointed a special envoy to facilitate the process. I have no doubt that, given his track record in diplomacy, he will succeed,” Ablakwa said.

The three Sahel nations announced their departure from ECOWAS in January 2024, citing dissatisfaction with the regional bloc’s stance on governance and security issues. Their exit raised concerns about regional stability, economic collaboration, and the fight against terrorism in West Africa.

Ablakwa, who was recently appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, stressed that Ghana’s foreign policy under a Mahama-led administration would focus on economic diplomacy and strategic partnerships.

“We are determined to demystify foreign affairs. Diplomacy should not be abstract but should yield tangible benefits for ordinary Ghanaians. We will prioritise economic diplomacy and ensure that our international relations impact people’s livelihoods,” he asserted.

He also touched on Ghana’s potential engagement with BRICS—an economic bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. He indicated that a Mahama-led government would carefully consider the benefits of joining BRICS while maintaining strategic relationships with traditional partners such as the IMF and World Bank.

“The world is shifting towards multipolar alliances, and Ghana cannot be left behind. We must explore all options, including forging stronger ties with BRICS, to ensure that our economic interests are well-positioned on the global stage,” he noted.

Addressing the broader vision for regional cooperation, Ablakwa reiterated Mahama’s deep-rooted commitment to Pan-Africanism, citing the former president’s ideological alignment with Ghana’s first leader, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“President Mahama is an ardent believer in Pan-Africanism. He understands that Africa’s strength lies in unity, integration, and economic collaboration. We cannot continue to trade more with Europe and Asia than we do with each other. That is why he is focused on rebuilding regional ties,” he explained.

The North Tongu MP further stressed the urgent need to address rising youth unemployment, which he described as a major factor pushing African youth towards perilous migration routes.

“In 2023, we recorded the highest number of young Africans perishing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean in search of greener pastures. This is unacceptable. We need real integration, trade among ourselves, and strategic economic policies to provide opportunities at home,” he said.

President Mahama has been vocal about strengthening regional institutions and fostering intra-African trade. His administration is expected to push for policies that align with this vision.