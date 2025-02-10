Majority MPs' absence in parliament due to accommodation, office relocation – Dafeamekpor

Next article: Sam George calls for review of CCTV to identify MP behind offensive remark in Parliament

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 10 - 2025 , 10:31 3 minutes read

The Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has defended the continued absence of majority Members of Parliament (MPs) in the House, citing accommodation challenges and office relocations as key factors.

His comments follow growing concerns over the failure of Parliament to form a quorum for government business, which led to the adjournment of proceedings last Friday.

The absence of MPs, predominantly from the Majority Caucus, has fueled speculation about indiscipline among lawmakers and disruptions to legislative work.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday February 9, the South Dayi MP dismissed claims that the absences stem from negligence or disregard for parliamentary duties. Instead, he attributed the situation to logistical difficulties facing many MPs, particularly those newly elected.

“The numbers that are not coming have been largely on the majority side. The explanation I got is that some have relocated their offices, while others are trying to sort out their accommodation matters,” he stated. “As I speak to you, I have about 81 new MPs in Accra who are trying to settle. When I entered Parliament in January 2017, things were tough, even for those of us who were raised in Accra. So I understand the challenges they are facing.”, he explained.

Dafeamekpor acknowledged that logistical constraints, including incomplete office allocations and maintenance issues, have made it difficult for some MPs to fully participate in parliamentary business.

“Some offices are still being painted, and on about three floors, the air conditioners are not working. When I was on the fifth floor, my air conditioning didn’t work for two years, and I had to rely on a standing fan,” he explained.

He assured that these logistical hurdles would be resolved by the end of February, allowing Parliament to function more efficiently.

“I can assure you that from the end of this month, things will stabilize. MPs will have their offices, attendance will improve, and residential issues will be resolved.”

Addressing the controversy over last Friday’s lack of quorum, Dafeamekpor alleged that the Minority Caucus deliberately staged a walkout to exploit the situation.

“We had the numbers. But the Minority told their members to walk out so they could use that to raise quorum issues,” he claimed. “This is a tactic that has been used in the past, and now they are using it against us.”

The Majority Chief Whip stressed the need for better attendance among MPs to maintain public confidence in Parliament. “I have a meeting with my freshmen MPs on Tuesday to impress upon them the importance of attendance, at least in the mornings and early afternoons. The public needs to see Parliament functioning properly,” he said.

Dafeamekpor also dismissed assertions that the Majority Caucus is struggling to assert control. “That’s a fabrication. We are fully capable of managing our majority,” he stressed. “Even in a majority position, consensus-building is necessary for effective governance. No matter how dominant a party is, you still have to work with the minority to move things forward.”