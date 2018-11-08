Running mate reports false - Mahama

The Campaign Office of former President John Dramani Mahama says all reports that he (Mahama) has selected a running mate for the 2020 presidential elections are false
.
Mr Mahama is among over 10 persons contesting the primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Reports emerged last week that he had selected Dr Zanetor Rawlings, daughter of former president and NDC founder, Jerry John Rawlings to join his ticket.
The contenders for the NDC Flagbearership slot
- Former President John Mahama
- Kweku Ricketts–Hagan
- Goosie Tanoh
- Nurudeen Iddrisu
- Elikplim Agbemava
- Stephen Atubiga
- Former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Kojo Bonsu
- Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin
- Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi
- Former Trade Minister, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
- Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah
- David
DotseyKwami Kuwadah
See below the statement from the Campaign Office.
Former President John Dramani Mahama has become aware of speculations about his choice of Running Mate for the 2020 Presidential elections.
We wish to state that the reports are false.
Mr Mahama is presently focused on both his NDC flagbearer campaign and his official duties.
Therefore, Ghanaians should disregard all such conjectures.
James Agyenim-Boateng
Campaign Spokesperson