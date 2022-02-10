Regulate political party financing - PNC

The People's National Convention (PNC) has stated that the lack of regulation in the financing of political party activities has given way to the growing levels of corruption in the country.
It said corruption was prevalent partly due to unregulated political party financing, abuse of incumbency, and the use of funds from illicit sources to support political party activities.Follow @Graphicgh
The General Secretary of the PNC, Ms Janet Nabla, who stated this in an interview with the Daily Graphic, therefore, called on the Electoral Commission to do a realistic assessment of the amount spent by political parties and their candidates and hold them to account.
Pay more
She said it was now clear that winning political power in the country was dependent on a party's ability to 'pay more' to influence the electorate.
She explained that the situation now was contrary to what pertained in the country’s political space in the past when politics of ideas played a major role in winning power.
"Corruption has engulfed every facet of our lives, beginning from our homes, in our schools, the various state agencies, the market place and now our institutions, the three arms of government, have one way or the other engaged in alleged corrupt acts," she said.
Ms Nabla said the PNC was of the firm belief that laws on political party financing must be regulated and enforced.
Legal system
To avert the situation and return the country to a path of growth and development, she said the legal system must be strengthened to address issues of unexplained wealth in societies.
"There must be a legal system that ensures that persons who stand for elections are not allowed to use ill-gotten funds and resources to influence the elections," she said
Voter education
Ms Nabla explained that voter education was also important in the country’s quest to reduce and completely do away with public sector-related corruption.
She, therefore, advocated for adequate voter education across the country to prepare first-time voters and people who might have challenges understanding the reason and the effect of election on their daily lives.
“The Ghanaian voter must be adequately informed about the reasons why they have to queue and vote because the usual financial request some voters make in order to vote is as a result of the voters inability to understand that their votes provided them with good roads, a health facility, suitable educational infrastructure. To sum them up, their votes give them a good living standard as citizens," she said