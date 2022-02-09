Show interest in Auditor-General’s Report - Pentecostal and Charismatic Council to Special Prosecutor

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to take a keen interest in the reports of the Auditor-General to help save the country from losses due to leakages in the system and also punish offenders.
It said the council had noted with concern the increasing cases of corruption and mismanagement of public funds as revealed by the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report on metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) and some state-owned enterprises.Follow @Graphicgh
“While Ghanaians are being called upon to pay more taxes to facilitate development, we have public officers embezzling, misapplying and misappropriating public funds through various corrupt activities causing the state to lose billions of Ghana Cedis, with most culprits going unpunished over the years,” a communique issued at the end of the GPCC’s 2022 Conference of Heads of Churches and Organizations, said.
The communique was issued by the National Executive Council of the GPCC led by its President, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso; first vice President, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah; Second Vice President, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye and the General Secretary, Rev. Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah.
The conference which was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Nyanyano in the Central Region from February 1-4, 2022, was on the theme: “Defending the Christian Faith in Contemporary Times".
It said the outcome of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections left no one in doubt that Ghanaians voted for unity and consensus building especially in an almost hung Parliament and that the recent confusion in Parliament over the passage of the E-Levy Bill had exposed the extreme partisanship and lack of consensus-building between the Executive and the Legislature and between the leadership of the two main political parties in Parliament.
“The Council is therefore appealing to all parties to use dialogue and consensus-building in coming to decisions in the interest of the collective will of the people of Ghana whom they seek to serve,” it said.
On the recent political instability in West Africa, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso, it said the situation was of great concern to the council and many Ghanaians as it had the potential to spill over into Ghana and other West African countries, thus destabilising the entire sub-region.
“While commending government for reinforcing our northern borders with additional military presence to ward off any potential infiltrations by the Jihadist, and their allies, we call on the government to take steps to address key human security threats such as food, economic and livelihoods security issues within Ghana,” it said, among other things.
The council called on the main factions to the Bawku Chieftaincy conflict to ceasefire and resort to dialogue and other peaceful means to resolve this protracted conflict that had claimed many lives, destroyed properties and turned the hitherto bustling border commercial centre into a ghost town in recent times.
It urged all the key actors, interested parties and stakeholders to put aside their personal and sectional interests and seek the collective well-being of the people of Bawku, with the understanding that the violence has never resolved any conflict.