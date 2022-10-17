NPP to reward patrons - Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has lauded members of the party’s National Council of Patrons for their immense contributions to the party over the years.
He said the party would soon roll out a reward scheme that would give recognition and appreciation to dedicated patrons for their contributions towards the party.
Mr Ntim stated this at an engagement with some members of the party’s National Council of Patrons at the party’s headquarters in Accra.
The engagement formed part of an initiative introduced by the National Executive, dubbed “Time with party patrons,” aimed at revitalising the patrons’ support and commitment to party activities as well as enhancing the relationship between the party and its patrons.
Engagement
The meeting, facilitated by the National Treasurer of the Party, Dr Charles Dwamena, explored various fundraising strategies that the party could adopt for the running of the party at all levels, among other things.
Officers who graced the occasion were the National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim; the Second Vice National Chairperson, Madam Rita Asobayere; the Third Vice National Chairman, Alhaji Masawudu Osman; Chairman of the Finance Committee, Abankwa Sekyere, and Mr William Yamoah, Director of Finance and Administration of the party.
The National Chairman said plans were underway to ensure that such meetings were held on a timely basis to create a platform for the patrons to know one another for the betterment of the party.
The national patrons who attended the meeting included the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; Edward Boateng, Gifty Ohene Konadu, Nana Ohene Ntow, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Francis Addai Nimo, Jimmy B. Haymann, Iddrisu Abdulai, Jojo Fosu, Egbert Faibille Jnr, Stephen Kyerematen, Abankwa Yeboah, Catherine Afeku and Mawusi Awitty.