NPP Flagbearership: I have not endorsed Alan, my Palace is open to all - Ya-Na

Kweku Zurek Politics Feb - 22 - 2023 , 23:21

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II has denied media reports that he had endorsed New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The former Trade Minister called on the King of Dagbon last Monday, and after the visit, some reports claimed the Ya-Na had told Alan Kyerematen, during the visit that, it was Alan's time to lead the NPP as flagbearer.

Ya-Na Abukari II, has however, issued a disclaimer, stating that he did not say anything along those lines.

A press statement signed by the Secretary to the Ya-Na, rejected the reports and affirmed the Ya-Na's openness to all.

"The attention of the Gbewaa Palace has been drawn to reports in various newspapers regarding the courtesy visit by the Hon Alan Kyerematen on His Majesty Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II. In particular, the reports suggest that His Royal Majesty had declared that it was the turn of Hon. Alan Kyerematen to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a flagbearer," the statement read.

"His Majesty wishes to state categorically that he made no such claim," the release stated, adding, "I have not endorsed Hon. Alan Kyerematen and wish to state categorically that the doors of my Palace are open for all."

Read also: Restore economic fortunes when elected - Ya-Na to Alan

Read the entire statement below;