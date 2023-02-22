Restore economic fortunes when elected - Ya-Na to Alan

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 22 - 2023 , 09:36

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has tasked Alan Kyerematen to restore the economic fortunes of the country, should he be elected to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the 2024 polls.

“Your first task as a leader of this country will be to restore the economy and make the cedi strong again,” he said.

Courtesy call

Ya-Na Abukari said this when the NPP Presidential aspirant, Mr Kyerematen, paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi yesterday, as part of his nationwide tour to win the hearts and minds of the party’s delegates and the support of the people.

He cited the sterling performance of Mr Kyerematen while in government, which included the One District, One Factory initiative, among others, which he said when given the opportunity at the helm of affairs of the country the former Minister of Trade and Industry could serve the country well.

Ya-Na during the visit presented a smock, a ram, tubers of yams and cola as pertain in the Dagbon tradition and customs to welcome visitors.

The Overlord of Dagbon also prayed for Mr Kyerematen as he took steps to realise his ambition of becoming the flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 general election.

“These are signs of victory in Dagbon. The traditional area expects nothing less than a victory for Mr Kyerematen in the upcoming NPP Presidential primaries and the subsequent general election,” he said.

Response

In his response, Mr Kyerematen said, by the Grace of God, and the support of the people of Dagbon, he would bring the economy back to life.

He promised to build on the work that had already been done by the government and to accelerate the growth of agriculture and processing through the implementation of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

Mr Kyerematen noted that a change of government in 2024 could jeopardise the free Senior High School (Free SHS), 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and Agenda 111, which were beneficial to the citizenry.

He, therefore, pleaded with Ya-Na to advise the NPP delegates to do the right thing by selecting him as a flagbearer so that he could lead the NPP to the historic task of breaking the eight, which would be the first thing in the Fourth Republic.

Pledge

Mr Kyerematen pledged to collaborate with the traditional authorities in every endeavour to accelerate development in the country when given the nod as the President.

He thanked the Ya-Na for the warm reception and he was delighted for the visit.