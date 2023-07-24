NPP constitutes Presidential Election C’ttee

Samuel Duodu Politics Jul - 24 - 2023 , 06:11

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has constituted a Presidential Election Committee to organise and supervise the election of the party’s flag bearer for the 2024 general election.

Under the chairmanship of a former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the committee begins its work with the special delegates conference (Special Electoral College) to be held on August 26, 2023, to shortlist five of the 10 aspirants for the November 4, 2023 presidential primary of the party.

It is in line with the party’s constitution to hold a Special Delegates College to shortlist candidates to five if more than five people file nomination to contest as flag bearer of the party.

Article 13 (9 ) of the NPP constitution stipulates that " Where there are more than five contestants for nomination as the party's presidential candidate, a Special Electoral College shall cast their votes by secret ballot for the first five contestants to be short-listed".

Special delegates

The delegates to shortlist the five for the national congress include members of the National Council, National and Regional Executive Committees, Members of Parliament and three representatives from each of the special organs of the party (Youth, Women and Nasara).

The others are past national officers, three representatives from every branch, founder members during the registration of the party at the Electoral Commission (EC), all card bearing ministers when the party is in government.

"Every delegate shall be entitled to one vote", according to Article 13 (2) 2 of the party’s constitution.

Per Article 13 (1)1 of the party’s constitution, it is the National Council that is clothed with the authority to determine the venue and the time for the Special Electoral College.

Assurance

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the NPP Director of Research and Elections,Evans Nimako, said about 980 delegates would take part in the special delegates conference.

He said the party had assured all stakeholders, especially the presidential aspirants, to conduct free, fair and transparent polls with professional assistance from the EC and the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Nimako said the party also reminded the presidential aspirants of their obligation through the oath that they swore to protect the interest, unity and sanctity of the party at all times.

He said the party had also urged its rank and file to comport themselves through the process and not to do anything that would put the electoral success of the NPP in 2024 into disarray.

He said there was no problem with the party's register as the delegates for the special conference were well known members of the party.

He said copies of the register for the Special Electoral College would be given to the aspirants today, Monday, July 24, 2023.

Aspirants

The 10 aspirants who have been approved by the National Council of the party for the special delegates conference are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The rest are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku; Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Recall

Per the party's constitution, the Prof. Oquaye presidential vetting committee submitted its recommendation through the National Council for approval to enable the presidential aspirants to be approved for the contest of the presidential primary.

At the sitting of the National Executive Committee and the National Council last Thursday, the committee's report was accepted by the National Council.

In that case, the party is bound to conduct the Special Electoral College to prune the number of aspirants from 10 to five for the national congress.

The National Council at the meeting also considered the petition of some of the aspirants that the special delegates conference for August 26 be centralised to make it more efficient and transparent and also each delegate must vote for five of the aspirants.

But those proposals were not considered because already the party's constitution has provisions to that effect.