NPP to conduct Parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies on Dec 2

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will conduct an extraordinary constituency delegates conference on Saturday, December 2, 2023, to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies the party has no sitting Members of Parliament.

In a press statement dated November 10, 2023, signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party said elections will be conducted in all the "orphan" constituencies on the said day except Ketu North, Akatsi North, Yilo Krobo, Jomoro, Fomena, and Bawku Central.

Vetting of aspiring candidates in the orphan constituencies is scheduled to take place in all regional capitals across the country from Tuesday, November 14 to Thursday, November 16.

The National Executive Committee has also rescheduled the date for the conduct of the party’s parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The new date for the conduct of the primaries is January 20, 2024, and nominations will open on December 20, 2023, and close on December 22, 2023.

The Party has also appointed people to supervise the vetting process for all the sixteen regions.

