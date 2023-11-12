Watch Mustapha Abdul-Hamid 'leading' praise song at Trinity Theological Seminary graduation
Watch Mustapha Abdul-Hamid 'leading' praise song at Trinity Theological Seminary graduation

Watch Mustapha Abdul-Hamid 'leading' praise song at Trinity Theological Seminary graduation

Graphic.com.gh Politics

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid who is also an Islamic scholar was seen happily leading and singing a Christian praise song in the Trinity United Church auditorium at Mempeasem in Accra on Saturday

This was when he attended the 78th Graduation Ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon on Saturday as a Guest of Honour.

It comes at a time when there is public discussion on religious tolerance as part of politicking in Ghana.

Read also: The gospel according to St George - Ocassional Kwatriot Kwesi Yankah writes

Bawumia’s presence in churches is to promote peaceful co-existence, stop the dangerous name-calling - Ahiagbah

Watch a video of the singing below

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |