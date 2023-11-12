Watch Mustapha Abdul-Hamid 'leading' praise song at Trinity Theological Seminary graduation

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 12 - 2023 , 05:27

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid who is also an Islamic scholar was seen happily leading and singing a Christian praise song in the Trinity United Church auditorium at Mempeasem in Accra on Saturday.

This was when he attended the 78th Graduation Ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon on Saturday as a Guest of Honour.

It comes at a time when there is public discussion on religious tolerance as part of politicking in Ghana.

Read also: The gospel according to St George - Ocassional Kwatriot Kwesi Yankah writes

Bawumia’s presence in churches is to promote peaceful co-existence, stop the dangerous name-calling - Ahiagbah

Watch a video of the singing below