Help develop country - Kodua urges media

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has called on the media to help in the development of the country.
He said as a party in government, the NPP would rely on the media for feedback received from the people concerning the government’s programmes and policies in order to improve on performance where necessary.
Confab
Addressing the media in Kumasi last Friday, (August 12, 2022), Mr Kodua said the role the media played in national development was very crucial.
"I do not joke or make trivial the role of media because apart from the information dissemination efforts you undertake, you are best placed to pick feedback from citizens to government so that the latter could use same to plan for the good of the people," he noted.
New relationship
The General Secretary pleaded with the media to forgive the NPP or any person who might have wronged them in their line of duty.
He said the new leadership was charting a new path and would broadly collaborate and consult the media on issues of mutual interest.
"Many of my executives and I are new in the positions God graciously gave us through the delegates of our party during the national elections and we intend to chart a new path with the media so that together we can collaborate to serve the people of our party and Ghana well," he said.
Support
Supporting the General Secretary’s point, the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, also underscored the need for building a healthy relationship with the media.
He said it would bode well for the party since the media was a crucial entity that shaped the minds and opinions of the public.
For his part, the Ashanti Regional Director of Communications of the party, Dennis Kwakwa, asked the media to do their best to cross-check information with the party and engage more with it so that collectively they could build an effective fusion.