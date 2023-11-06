PNC, LPG congratulate NPP for successful presidential primary

The People’s National Convention (PNC) and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) have congratulated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for conducting peaceful internal party elections which saw the election of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as winner.

Dr. Bawumia emerged winner of the keenly contested election with 61.43 per cent of total valid votes cast on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and will lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections.

In separate press releases, the two parties commended the NPP for the demonstration of maturity, especially among the four candidates – Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimoh.

Democracy

According to the PNC, while their perspectives and approaches may differ, the essence of genuine democracy prevails when every party actively engages and is afforded the chance to campaign, as exemplified in the NPP’s election.

“All candidates demonstrated maturity, and we commend the party for this. This step sets a Guinness World Record in your party's history,” the PNC statement read.

“Once again, congratulations to you and your party for successfully holding a peaceful internal election. May the competition ahead be spirited yet civil, inspiring our nation with a commitment to democracy and a brighter future for our country, it stated further.

For their part, the LPG said “The Liberal Party of Ghana wishes to officially congratulate the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for a symbolic, zero-violence Presidential Primaries on November 4, 2024.”

“We officially congratulate the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who emerged as the winner and Flagbearer to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections,” it read further.

