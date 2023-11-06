I don't think people will believe Bawumia again - Prof. Kobby Mensah

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 06 - 2023 , 15:38

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Kobby Mensah, thinks that Ghanaian voters will not trust the promises of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), again.

For him, the Vice President Dr. Bawumia has on many occasions failed to keep his promises, thus it will be difficult for Ghanaians to trust him on his new promises.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM on Monday, November 6, 2023, monitored by Graphic Online, Prof. Mensah expressed concern about how politicians are buying their way into political leadership with money.

According to him, political parties must take action against their members who influence voting pattern with money, adding that such persons should be referred to security agencies for investigations.

Prof. Kobby Mensah said it is possible for people to volunteer to work for their political parties when they find the right leadership, adding that the party must not pay delegates to do the party's work.

For him, it is wrong for delegates to expect to be paid by their parties for doing the party's work, saying becoming a delegate affords "you the opportunity to learn leadership skills."

He said politicians who pay money to delegates to vote for them "should be ashamed of themselves."