Find out why NDC members in Oti Region wanted Bawumia to win NPP presidential primary

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 06 - 2023 , 17:24

Some members from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oti Region were rooting for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the NPP presidential primary.

Their reason was very simple. A Bawumia win will make it easy for the NDC to do a campaign based on issues, by taking Bawumia's performance in government based on issues and compare it to that of John Dramani Mahama in the campaign towards Election 2024.

"We don't have the vote but on the quiet, the NDC has been praying that a particular candidate [Bawumia] wins the primary and then make it quite simplier for us," one person said in a media interview. [Watch attached video below]

"Seriously we want Dr Bawumia to win the election - NPP presidential primary. It makes it simplier for us in the NDC to do a map for map issue analysis."

"I'm sorry it may look as though I am vouching for Kennedy Agyapong but I am a politician, we have been on the ground and it looks like most of the youth and most of the people were rooting for Kennedy. It looks like if Kennedy gets the nod, we [NDC] will have a bigger task winning 2024," he added.

