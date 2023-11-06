Because Bawumia got 61 percent NPP endorsement, he is unlikely to win 2024 elections – Franklin Cudjoe

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Nov - 06 - 2023 , 13:56

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says because Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia received a 61.47 percent endorsement in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, he is unlikely to win the 2024 General Elections.

Mr Cudjoe's reason is that, any candidate who had gone ahead to win the general elections obtained more than 64 percent endorsement from the internal party elections.

No candidate has gone on to win the general elections if the person had obtained less than 64 percent of the vote in the internal primaries, he said in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

His comment comes after Dr. Bawumia’s election as the flagbearer of the governing NPP on Saturday November 4.

Dr Bawumia polled 118,210 representing 61.47 percent of the valid votes cast while his closest contender, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong had 71,996 votes representing 37 percent of the valid votes cast.

“No candidate in Ghana’s history has gone on to win the general elections if s/he obtained less than 85% of the vote in internal primaries, except in 2000, which was a very special election (the country had never before seen a switch of power through the ballot).

