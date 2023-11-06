NPP National Youth Wing congratulates Bawumia on winning party primary

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his victory in the party's presidential primary.

Dr. Bawumia emerged winner of the keenly contested election on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and will lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections.

In a statement, the National Youth Wing said it was excited about Dr. Bawumia's victory and pledged its full support for him.

"We are excited by his understanding of the many challenges facing the youth of this great country of ours and his vision to tackle them," the statement said.

The youth wing said it was confident that Dr. Bawumia would deliver on his promises and lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 elections.

"We are also by this statement charging all the youth of the party to rise, rise and stand up for your party and the new Flagbearer. Our generation has come, our time has come, let us rise and take it," the statement added.

The youth wing called on all NPP members to unite behind Dr. Bawumia and work towards victory in the 2024 elections.

