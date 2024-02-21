Mahama to speak at 2024 NDC National Policy Dialogue Friday

Graphic.com.gh Politics Feb - 21 - 2024 , 18:08

The Flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), H E John Dramani Mahama will speak at the 2024 NDC National Policy Dialogue which starts from Thursday, February 22, in the Eastern Region.

The event, organised by the NDC leadership together with the NDC Social Democracy LAB, an NDC policy think tank, will see participants deliberate on the party’s priorities for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

According to a statement released by the Public Affairs Directorate of the party, the Dialogue will focus on the 24-hour economy and prioritise policy proposals to transform and rebuild Ghana.

It said about 200 experts, drawn from the party structures, minority caucus of Parliament and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups which comprises Human Development; Finance and Economy; and Governance, will participate in the Policy Dialogue.



“The Policy Dialogue is in preparation towards the 2024 Manifesto development process and will propel grounds for a strategic, efficient and lean Government come January 2025,” the statement read.

“The Dialogue will be addressed by the Flagbearer H.E John Dramani Mahama on Friday, 23rd February, 2024,” it added.