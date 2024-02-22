Next article: Majority Leader's resignation means all is not well with NPP - Political Scientist

I'm disappointed that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu decided to stand down - Osei-Owusu

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Feb - 22 - 2024 , 14:57

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jospeh Osei-Owusu, has expressed his disappointment at the decision by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to tender in his resignation as the leader of the house yesterday.

He said while anybody holding any position could resign, he would have wished that the leader of the Majority side would have stayed on until the end of the current Parliament.

“I am personally disappointed that Kyei decided to stand down; he has been a fantastic leader who is extremely hardworking person and I would have wished that he stayed on to the end,” he said.

Speaking to the press in reaction to the resignation of Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s decision to step down as the Majority Leader, Mr Osei-Owusu said “Kyei’s resignation got to me as a surprise.”

“As to what got to him, I am sure we better let him explain,” Mr Osei-Owusu, who is also the MP for Bekwai, said.

More to come………