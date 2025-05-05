Next article: Bawumia calls for support for Asantehene-led mediation to end Bawku crisis

Govt appointees who have failed to declare assets by March 31 to forfeit 3-months salary

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 05 - 2025 , 17:08 2 minutes read

All government appointees who have failed to declare their assets by the March 31, 2025, deadline issued by President John Dramani Mahama are to forfeit three months of their salary, the President has directed.

That money is to be donated to the MahamaCares fund [Ghana Medical Trust Fund], which was launched last week by President Mahama.

The President has, however, given a reprieve and extended a new deadline for the asset declaration to Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Any appointee who fails to meet this new deadline should consider themselves automatically dismissed.

This affects all who were nominated or appointed before the March 31 deadline.

President John Dramani Mahama gave the directive when he launched a new code of conduct for all government appointees on Monday, May 5, 2025.

All appointees who failed to declare their assets by March 31, 2025, will forfeit four months’ salary and are to make a matching donation to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, President Mahama said.

Out of the four months, one month is a contribution to the MahamaCares Medical Fund, which all appointees are donating to and the remaining three months is for the failure to meet the March 31 deadline to declare assets.

President Mahama added that any official who fails to comply by the end of Tuesday, May 6, “stands automatically dismissed.”

President Mahama himself has fulfilled his own asset declaration obligations ahead of the deadline, as required under Article 286 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The law mandates public officeholders to declare their assets and liabilities both upon assuming office and when leaving.

