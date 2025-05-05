Featured

Mahama directs all appointees to donate one-month salary to MahamaCares medical fund

Mohammed Ali May - 05 - 2025 , 16:56 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has directed all political appointees under his administration to donate one month of their salary to the newly established Mahama Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares), aimed at supporting medical care for Ghanaians in need.

The announcement was made at the launch of the Code of Conduct for Political Appointees, held at the Jubilee House on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Speaking at the event, President Mahama described the initiative as a modest but necessary step to demonstrate leadership and public accountability.

“All appointees are to donate one month’s salary to the MahamaCaresTrust Fund,” he said. “This is a modest contribution to support the medical needs of our people, especially the vulnerable.”

The directive affects all ministers, deputy ministers, presidential staffers, chief executive officers of state institutions, board members, Council of State members, and others serving in political positions within the executive arm of government.

President Mahama stated that the fund would support medical interventions for those unable to afford basic healthcare, adding that details on how it will be managed and disbursed would be published in due course.

He assured that all deductions would go through official channels and would be properly accounted for.

“This is not charity,” he noted. “It is a gesture of solidarity and a reminder that we are here to serve, not enrich ourselves.”

This salary deduction is separate from additional penalties imposed on appointees who failed to declare their assets by the March 31, 2025, deadline.

Those who missed the deadline are to forfeit three more months’ salary to the Trust Fund, bringing their total deduction to four months.

Mr Mahama said these actions form part of a broader effort to restore public trust in leadership and build a culture of ethical conduct in public service.

“We must restore the dignity of public office,” he told the gathering. “Leadership is about sacrifice, and this is just one step in that direction.”

The launch also marked the official introduction of a new Code of Conduct for Political Appointees, which outlines rules on asset declaration, conflicts of interest, ethical use of state resources, and penalties for misconduct.

Mr Mahama reiterated that the code applies to all appointees without exception, including himself, the Vice-President and the Chief of Staff.