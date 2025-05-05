Next article: Mahama directs all appointees to donate one-month salary to MahamaCares medical fund

Featured

Asantehene directs Mamponghemaa to bury late Mamponghene in next 3 weeks

Enoch Darfah Frimpong May - 05 - 2025 , 18:31 4 minutes read

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has directed the Asante Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, to organise the burial of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, in the next few weeks.

Otumfuo has directed that the one-week observation of the second-in-command of Asanteman, should be organised next Monday, May 12, insisting that he does not want to entertain any delays in the organisation of the burial.

After the one-week observation, the Asantehene wants the burial to be organised three weeks afterwards for him [Asantehene] to bury his second-in-command and Occupant of the Silver Stool of Asanteman.

At a meeting of Asanteman in Kumasi on Monday [May 5], Otumfuo Osei Tutu II directed that he wanted everything, including finding a replacement chief for the late Occupant of the Silver Stool to be found immediately after the 40-day observation.

According to Otumfuo, he wants the successor to be found immediately after the 40 days, for the successor to organise the 80 days observation after the death.

These were the highlights when Asanteman gathered at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, where the death of the Asante Mamponghene was announced to the entire gathering of paramount chiefs in Asanteman.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II passed on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.

In line with tradition, the Asantehene was informed about the death last week Monday.

Following that, a public announcement was made by the Gyaasehene, Nana Boakye Yiadom Atonsa in Mampong.

The 86-year-old Mamponghene was first taken to the KNUST Hospital in Kumasi on Thursday, April 17, 2025, from where he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), also in Kumasi, where he was pronounced dead.

Read also: The Silver Stool Stabilised: Actors Heroes Impact

Who was Daasebre Osei Bonsu II?

Born on December 31, 1939, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II was known privately as Saint Oswald Gyimah-Kessie. He was an economist and a lawyer.

He was the Registrar of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and retired in 1999.

He reigned for over 26 years.

The Mamponghemaa - Nana Agyakoma Difie II

Read also: The Silver Stool Stabilised: Actors Heroes Impact

Life

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, known in private life as Saint Oswald Gyimah-Kessie, was born on December 31, 1939.

His mother was affectionately called Teacher Mary Gyimah (one of the pioneer women educationists in the Gold Coast and pre-independence era) of the Botaase Bretuo Royal Family of Asante-Mampong.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu was a product of Prempeh College and the University of Ghana, Legon.

He had a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Economics, Political Science and Modern History and held an L.L.B. (Hons) – Law.

Before Enstoolment

Before he was enstooled as Mamponghene, Daasebre was the Registrar at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He started as an Assistant Registrar in 1972 and by dint of hard work rose through the ranks and was appointed as Registrar in 1991 till he retired in 2000.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu was enstooled on August 25, 1996 when he succeeded his uncle, Nana Atakora Amaniampong II, who had abdicated.

The ascension of Daasebre Osei Bonsu to the Amaniampong Stool brought finality to the protracted chieftaincy litigation which had spanned almost two decades.

The chieftaincy litigation brought about disaffection and intolerance among the people and eventually brought development to a halt.

Mamponghene having assumed the mantle of leadership of the Amaniampong Silver Stool in 1999 essentially changed the face of chieftaincy in his traditional area.

Indeed, he brought some satisfactory level of innovation, dynamism, diligence and progress to the traditional area.

Daasebre’s accomplished and outstanding administrative prowess manifested in his role as Chief of Mampong and Asanteman which had contributed to a lot of transformation and development.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu singled-handedly sponsored a large number of brilliant, needy children in the Mampong area in some tertiary institutions and senior high schools.

Traditional position

Daasebre Osei Bonsu was a member and permanent Vice-President, Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, Chairman of the Standing Committee, Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Asanteman Council, a member of the National House of Chiefs, a member of the Standing Committee of the National House of Chiefs.

Family

Daasebre Osei Bonsu was married to Mrs Janet Dorothy Gyimah-Kessie, a devoted and God-fearing woman.

The couple has one daughter, Dr Naana Mary Gyimah-Kessie, a medical practitioner.

Writer's email: enoch.frimpong@graphic.com.gh

Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh