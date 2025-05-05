Featured

See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on May 6 & 7

GraphicOnline May - 05 - 2025 , 21:17 2 minutes read

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned maintenance works scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 7, 2025, across multiple regions.

The exercise, which the power distributor says is aimed at improving service delivery, will result in a temporary disruption of electricity supply in the affected areas.

In the Ashanti Region, ECG will carry out maintenance activities on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, between 9am and 5pm. The areas expected to be affected include Anwomaso, Bebre, Fomesua, Domeabra, Apromase, Krapa, Ejisu, Kokobra and their surrounding communities. The company has apologised for the inconvenience, stating, “ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise.”

On the same day, parts of the Greater Accra Region will also experience power outages from 9am to 5pm. Areas to be impacted are Dodowa town, Forest Hotel, Mensah Bar, Saasabi, Bawaleshi, Oyibi, Teshie Ultimate, Teshie First Junction, Yomo Specs and nearby locations.

The Tema Region will not be left out, with scheduled maintenance also on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, affecting Man Trucks, Compu Ghana, Ataa Adama, Latter Day Saints, Methodist Junction, Kpoo Keke, Best Western Premier Hotel and surrounding areas. Power supply in these places will be interrupted from 9am to 3pm.

Maintenance works will continue the following day, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, with different locations affected. In the Eastern Region, ECG has earmarked a 9am to 5pm outage for Adonteng, Konkonuru town, Agyeinanti, Ayim, Adinkrabi, Brekusu, Refresh factory, Regimanuel Estate, Marteyman and surrounding areas.

Communities in the Volta Region will also be impacted on Wednesday, but from 10am to 4pm. These include Sogakope Township, Adidome, parts of Akatsi, and sections of Keta and its surrounding communities. “ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the company reiterated.

Furthermore, residents in the Tema Region will face power interruptions on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 9am to 3pm. Affected locations include Lebanon Zone 3, Zenu, Atadeka, Ahorlukope, Sokpoekope, Afrikape, Mataheko and adjoining areas.

The ECG has encouraged residents and businesses in the affected zones to take note and plan accordingly, as the maintenance is necessary to ensure reliable electricity supply in the long term.