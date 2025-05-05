Next article: See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on May 6 & 7

Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam appointed as new Korle Bu Teaching Hospital CEO

Graphic.com.gh May - 05 - 2025 , 23:07 2 minutes read

Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), a statement dated May 6, 2025 and issued by the management of the hospital has said.

The Director of Medical Affairs at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr Frank Owusu-Sekyere had been acting as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital following the end of tenure of the Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah in October 2024.

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah'a four-year term as CEO of Korle Bu ended on October 5, 2024.

Following that, the Board of Directors of the hospital appointed Dr Frank Owusu-Sekyere as the interim CEO awaiting communication from the appointing authorities regarding the next steps.

New board

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, last Friday inaugurated the newly constituted board of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The statement from the Korle Bu management dated May 6, 2025 and announcing the appointment of the new CEO indicated he is to officially assume office on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The statement said "Dr. Adam's appointment marks a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of Ghana's premier tertiary healthcare institution."

With over two decades of dedicated service to Korle Bu, he brings a wealth of experience, clinical expertise, and visionary leadership to the role, the statement added.

Dr Adam is Consultant Eye Surgeon and joined KBTH in 2003.

He has since been in the subspecialty fields of glaucoma, cataract, and refractive surgery.

In 2017, he was appointed Head of the Lions International Eye Centre, where he led the centre to new heights of excellence, positioning it as a leading ophthalmic facility in the subregion.

Dr. Adam is a Fellow of the Ghana College of Surgeons and an active member of several prestigious professional bodies, including the Ophthalmological Society of Ghana, the Turkish Ophthalmology Society, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The statement added: "he has made significant contributions to clinical research, with numerous publications in respected local and international peer-reviewed journals.

"His appointment is expected to further advance Korle Bu's mission of delivering world-class healthcare, research, and medical training.

Driven by a deep zeal and commitment to service, Dr. Adam believes that together, we can build a better Korle Bu," it said.