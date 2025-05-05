Next article: If you haven’t declared your assets by May 7, consider yourself dismissed – Mahama tells appointees

IDEG backs electoral reforms to support women’s participation in local government

Graphic.com.gh May - 05 - 2025 , 16:53 2 minutes read

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has called for the introduction of a mixed-member proportional representation system to help implement the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Law, 2024.

In a press statement issued after a forum held at the University for Development Studies on May 2, 2025, Mr Kwesi Jonah, a Research Fellow for Advocacy and Institutional Relations at IDEG, said changes to the electoral system were necessary to increase the number of women in local government.

He noted that women currently make up only four per cent of district-level representatives.

“With the law aiming for 30 to 35 per cent women’s representation in 2026 and 2027, we must move beyond our current electoral system to get real results,” Mr Jonah said.

He explained that under a mixed-member proportional representation system, political parties would be able to nominate women through proportional lists, giving them a better chance of being elected.

The Chief of Gukpegu, who also addressed the gathering, praised IDEG and NORSAAC for their engagement with local communities.

He said gender inequality was often shaped more by social attitudes than by cultural traditions, and called for continuous public education to help address the problem.

“We support the programmes run by IDEG and NORSAAC,” the chief said. “Through them, people at the grassroots level are learning more about governance.”

Participants at the forum called on political leaders to demonstrate the will to fully implement the law and push for reforms that would help Ghana achieve its gender equality targets.