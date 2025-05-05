Featured

If you haven’t declared your assets by May 7, consider yourself dismissed – Mahama tells appointees

Mohammed Ali May - 05 - 2025 , 15:19 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has warned that political appointees who failed to declare their assets by the initial March 31 deadline must do so by close of day Wednesday, May 7, 2025 or face immediate dismissal.

The President issued the directive on Monday, May 5, 2025, during the official launch of the Code of Conduct for Political Appointees.

He said the asset declaration rule is not a formality but a necessary step to curb corruption and abuse of office.

“For all those who were appointed or nominated before 31st March 2025 and failed to meet the deadline, you are to forfeit three months of salary to be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund,” Mr Mahama said.

“If by close of day Wednesday, 7th May 2025, any of you still fails to declare your assets, count yourself automatically dismissed.”

In addition to the three-month salary forfeiture, the affected appointees are already expected to contribute one month’s salary to the MahamaCares Trust Fund, bringing the total deduction to four months’ pay.

Mr Mahama said asset declaration is a key tool to build public confidence and to prevent officials from enriching themselves through public office.

He said the newly launched Code of Conduct is a binding guide for all political appointees, including ministers, deputy ministers, presidential staffers, chief executives, members of the Council of State, and board members.

“This is a government of shared responsibility, and there will be no sacred cows,” Mr Mahama stated. “The Code applies to the Vice President, myself, the Chief of Staff, and all advisors. We are all bound by its provisions.”

The President outlined strict rules in the Code, including bans on the purchase of state assets, misuse of government funds for gifts or hampers, and receiving gifts worth more than GH¢20,000 without declaration.

“No political appointee under this administration is permitted to purchase state assets, whether land, vehicles, shares, or buildings, directly or indirectly,” Mr Mahama said.

“If you attempt to do so and you are found out, your appointment will be terminated.”

He also announced plans to introduce a public reporting portal, where citizens can submit reports of suspected misconduct under the Code. These reports will be treated confidentially and investigated fairly, he said.

“I invite the citizens of Ghana to play a role in monitoring compliance with this Code,” Mr Mahama told the gathering.

He added that the Code of Conduct forms part of his “120-day social contract with the people of Ghana” and is aimed at restoring discipline, accountability and trust in government.

“What we launch today is more than a Code, it is a declaration of intent,” Mr Mahama said. “It is the foundation of a new ethos in public service, one that values ethics over expediency, duty over indulgence, and country over self.”