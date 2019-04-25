GCPP gets ready for internal polls

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has disclosed that the party's flag bearer for election 2020 will be determined once the party elects its national chairman later this year.
“Per the GCPP’s constitution, once a national chairman is elected, he or she automatically becomes the flag bearer; so in this case, the flag bearer will be known after the national congress which will be done later this year," the Chairman and leader of the party, Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, told the Daily Graphic in Accra last Friday
Furthermore, he said per the party’s constitution, executives ought to be elected a year ahead of the general election.
“This is what the party is currently working on," Dr Lartey stated.
Preparations
Dr Lartey said that the GCPP had begun its preparation towards the election of its executives to steer the party's affairs in the build up to election 2020.
He said the election of its constituency and regional executives would be held before the end of this year while that of the national congress would be conducted later.
That, according to Dr Lartey, was in line with the party's constitution, which spelt out how elections of executives ought to be done.
He said so far, all the needed preparations were being done in all the party's regional offices and added that as soon as "everything is completed, we will announce the date and venue for the various elections".
Executive
Giving a breakdown on the executives to be elected, Dr Lartey said the party intended to elect 18 executives per each constituency, whereas 24 executives per each region would be elected at the regional levels.
"For the national executives, a total of 37 leaders will be given the chance to serve the party," Dr Lartey added.
He observed that the party would not wait for the elections of its executives before beginning its campaign but rather start at the grass-roots level.
"Our people have already commenced special campaigns trying to sell the idea of the party to Ghanaians, especially those in the remote communities,” Dr Lartey disclosed, saying “GCPP has learnt from the previous elections and will, therefore, come out with ease to understand messages to win the votes of Ghanaians.”
Admitting the dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he said the GCPP was prepared to do everything within its power to get Ghanaian voters to turn their attention to the GCPP.
"What else can the NPP and NDC offer Ghanaians, we believe GCPP will come out stronger in the next elections," Dr Lartey gave an assurance.