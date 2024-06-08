Featured

Election 2024: Don’t discriminate in applying the law– NDC to Police

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 08 - 2024 , 21:32

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has asked the police not to discriminate in applying the law.

According to him, the laws of Ghana are meant for all citizenry hence there must not be selection of law enforcement or preferences especially in a political year.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, members of the NDC will not allow the coercive powers of state to be used against them.

He said this at the NDC headquarters on Saturday after the police released Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Parliamentary aspirant on the ticket of the NDC in the Awutu Senya East constituency, who had been arrested on Friday by the police and detained at the Cantonments Police station over night.

“The laws of the country are meant for all of us. There should be no discrimination in applying them. We will not be victims of the peace that the country enjoys. Freedom is not free. We will fight for freedom. We will not allow the coercive powers of the state to be used against us,” he said.

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, who is contesting the 2024 parliamentary election in Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was arrested and detained by the police on Friday June 7].

The arrest was in connection with a gun which was found in her vehicle on Sunday June 2, 2024 in addition to a riotous action involving some NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at the Electoral Commission office in the constituency, where there was a vote transfer exercise underway.

The chaotic incident at the EC office following a disagreement between observers of the two political parties last Sunday led to the stabbing of one person.

Koryoo Okunor was arrested together with one Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah

Speaking on the arrest and the detain of Naa Koryoo Okunnor, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said Ghana’s democracy is at risk if the Ghana Police Service is on the side of one political party.

“So if the Chairman of the Police Council is in contest with us in an election and the police decide to be on the side of their chairman then this democracy is at risk.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let a strong warning be sent to Hawah Komson that she is not above the laws of this country. And for the time being, she is enjoying the protection of some people she should know that the time for accountability is fast approaching,” Mr. Nketiah stated.

He warned the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate of the Awutu Senya East, Hawah Komson that she should know that the day of accountability is fast approaching