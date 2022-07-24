Former Prez Mahama narrates events before Prof. Mills' death

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills as an "honourable and dignified statesman whose love for his country and his people was without question."
For him, Prof. Atta Mills was a "phenomenon best felt than described," he posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
However, narrating events prior to the death of the late President at a launch of John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage in commemoration of the 10th anniversary since the passing of the late President, Mr Mahama said President Mills was supposed to travel to Nigeria on the day he died.
Prof. Mills died on July 24, 2024. He was the first sitting President in Ghana to have died while still serving his term.
