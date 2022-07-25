Release money for Navrongo-Kologo-Naga road - MP urges govt

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, has appealed to the government to release funds for the continuation of work on the Navrongo-Kologo-Naga road.
He said his constituents who lived along the stretch between Kologo and Naga had been cut off due to flooding, thus preventing them from carting farm produce to marketing centres.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Chiragia said the situation was so dire that something must be done immediately to lessen the plight of the constituents.
Responding to a question on the floor of the House last Friday, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, said work on the 39.7 kilometre Navrongo-Kologo -Naga road commenced in January 2020 and was scheduled for completion on January 9, 2023.
He said work on the project was on-going and stressed that the contractor had executed works including site clearance and demolition (100 per cent), earthworks (13.27 per cent) construction of culverts and U-drains (18.1 per cent) and road pavement works ( sub-base) 1.51 per cent.
Mr Amoako-Attah said physical progress of work so far on the stretch stood at 39.82 per cent, adding that the road connected Navrongo and Naga through Kologo.
The MP for Navrongo, however, expressed worry about the road project, saying “looking at the timelines, we have only six months left on the two year contract and I wonder if the project will be completed on schedule. This has made life difficult for my people in the two communities who cannot send their farm produce to the market in Navrongo and also buy some essential items from there back home."
Mr Amoako-Atta, in response to the concerns raised by the MP for Navrongo Central, said his Ministry would look at the issue.
Walewale-Paga road
Responding to another question asked by the MP for Navrongo Central on the design and build contract for the Tamale to Walewale road, Mr Amoako-Attah said engineering studies would be conducted on the Walewale-Paga Road section, which is about 93km, as phase three of the ongoing Tamale-Walewale road project by the end of the fourth quarter, of 2022.