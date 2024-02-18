Former President Mahama mourns the death of Namibian President Hage Geingob

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 18 - 2024 , 14:08

Former President John Dramani Mahama has joined hands with the people of Namibia to mourn their demised former President, Hage Geingob.

"My sincerest condolences go to the people of Namibia and the wife and family of President Hage Geingob," he said, describing the former Namibian President as a "patriot and a freedom fighter."

Signing the book of condolence at the Namibian Embassy, former President Mahama, who is also the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), extolled the relationship between Ghana and Namibia.

In a social media post, Mr Mahama said "We cherish the relationship developed over the years with the people of Namibia."

He added, "I remember with fond memories the conversations we had about the struggle for freedom from apartheid and the respect held for Ghana’s role in the liberation of Africa. It was a delight to share those moments with you and your wife during our summit in Malta. You have played your role and deserve a rest."

The NDC leader also pledged to continue to work hard to build on the good relations between Ghana and Namibia.