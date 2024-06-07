Featured

Energy Minister NAPO calls on Ga Mantse

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Friday called on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at his residence in Accra.

The visit was part of the minister’s continued enhancement of relations between government and traditional leaders.

In a remark, Dr Prempeh commonly referred to as NAPO made allusions to the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and histories that make up Ghana.

“Our strength is in our unity, and our progress is rooted in the cordiality and peaceful coexistence among our diverse ethnic groups,” he said.

UP political tradition

The minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South constituency in Kumasi indicated that the UP tradition, which is the front runner for the present day New Patriotic Party (NPP) was not the endeavor of a single ethnic group but a collective effort of Ghanaians from various backgrounds.

“So we are always reminded of the foundational principles of inclusivity and unity,” he added.

Dr Prempeh expressed gratitude to the Ga Mantse for the warm reception.