Committee clears 10 for NPP Super Delegates Conference

Albert K. Salia Politics Jul - 13 - 2023 , 06:52

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will next Thursday deliberate and decide on the recommendations of the Vetting Committee on the flag bearer aspirants of the party for the 2024 presidential election.

It follows the adoption of the committee’s report by the National Steering Committee of the party at its meeting in Accra last Tuesday.

The Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye presidential vetting committee cleared all the 10 aspirants in the upcoming presidential primary subject to the approval of the National Council.

Pursuant to Article 10(3) of the NPP Constitution, the Vetting Committee submitted its report to the National Council through the General Secretary on Monday, July 10, 2023.

In the report, the Committee recommended the aspirants as eligible to participate in the upcoming presidential primary based on the guidelines spelt out for the committee.

Aspirants

The aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The rest are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku; Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Appeals

Throwing more light on the issue, the secretary to the vetting committee, Evans Nimako, said per the party’s schedule of activities leading to the presidential primary, there should have been an appeal’s hearing before the report was submitted to the National Council.

He, however, explained that since the steering committee accepted the report, the final decision would emanate from the National Council.

A source close to the national council told the Daily Graphic that considering the thorough job by the vetting committee, the Council would not have any problem clearing them for the Special Electoral College to prune the number to five.

Revised timelines

Under the party’s revised timelines for its internal elections, a steering committee meeting was fixed for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 for the publication of the vetting report.

It subsequently fixed July 12 to 14, 2023, for submission of any petitions to the National Presidential Appeals Committee which would sit on July 17 and July 18, 2023 to address any petition.

The National Council and the National Executive Committee meeting have been fixed for July 20, 2023 to adopt the report, while the list of qualified presidential aspirants will be published on July 21, 2023.

Balloting for positions on the ballot paper will take place on Monday, July 24, while the first notice of poll is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

If the qualified candidates exceed five, a Special Electoral College will be held on August 26, 2023, to prune the number to five.

Fresh balloting of the final five qualified candidates will take place on August 28, 2023 with the final notice of poll fixed for August 31, 2023 and the national congress to elect the flag bearer will be November 4, 2023, while a run-off, if any, is scheduled for November 11, 2023.