African Continental Unity Party gets provisional certificate

Vincent Amenuveve Politics Jul - 13 - 2023 , 07:00

The Electoral Commission (EC) has presented a provisional certificate to the African Continental Unity Party (ACUP) to enable it to organise its structures effectively but not to operate as a fully-fledged political party until after it meets certain criteria.

With the certificate, the ACUP has been given the green light to take steps to formalise its registration for the issuance of a final certificate after vetting by the EC.

Under the law, the ACUP is expected to complete all appointments of its executives up to the constituency level.

They are also expected to acquire a national office, regional offices in all the 16 regions and offices in at least two-thirds of districts in each region.

They are also required to draft their own constitution devoid of plagiarising the constitution of existing political parties.

Road map

At a short meeting in Accra yesterday, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, announced a roadmap for the interim executives and members of the ACUP which was led to the EC by its Interim National Women's Organiser, Christiana Agyare.

Dr Quaicoe said “the formation of a party is a journey in itself, and so today we are giving you a provisional certificate.

This is to enable you to take certain steps to formalise the registration, after which you are given the final certificate.”

He noted that there had been instances where some prospective political parties were given the provisional certificate but they couldn't complete the processes in order to be given their final certificates while others were able to complete the processes within three months.

“So, this certificate is to enable you to start your organisation.

But it does not mean that you are forming a political party.

So, you cannot campaign for votes based on the provisional certificate,” the director advised.

He said after the ACUP had drafted its constitution, it would be gazetted together with its slogans, symbols and colours, adding that the people in the country had the right to object to anything in the ACUP constitution that flouted the laws of the country.

The Deputy Director, Electoral Services, Samuel Dottoh Kwaah, for his part, gave the assurance that the EC would go to the field and make sure that whatever report the ACUP submitted to it for the acquisition of the final certificate to operate as a political party was a true reflection of what was on the ground.

Ms Agyare expressed gratitude to the EC for the opportunity granted the organisation to contribute to the development of the country.

ACUP Ghana is part of a global movement of Africans to train a new generation of leaders who will stamp out corruption and defend the interests of ordinary Ghanaians.