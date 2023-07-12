Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto proposes party-owned businesses to boost NPP financial resources

GraphicOnline Politics Jul - 12 - 2023 , 11:30

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has unveiled a strategic plan aimed at enhancing the party's financial resources and ensuring its competitiveness in the political landscape.

During his Central Regional campaign tour, Dr. Akoto shared his vision of establishing a network of party-owned businesses at the national, regional, and constituency levels, all to be managed by a holding company.

The proposed businesses are intended to generate revenue to sustain the party's operations while simultaneously creating employment opportunities for party members, thereby alleviating their economic challenges.

Dr. Akoto believes that this strategy, dubbed "Linking party to Government," represents the most sustainable and effective approach to managing the party at all levels.

Drawing inspiration from successful examples around the world, such as the Kuomintang (KMT) in Taiwan, the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa, the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF), and various political parties in countries like Italy, France, Germany, Austria, and Israel, Dr. Akoto emphasized the potential benefits of party-owned businesses.

Historically, political parties owning businesses was a common practice in several countries, and Dr. Akoto aims to adapt this model to the NPP. He believes that by implementing a holding company structure and diversifying the party's business ventures, the NPP can generate sustained revenue streams, enhance its financial stability, and improve the lives of its members.

During his campaign, Dr. Akoto addressed concerns raised by his competitors' promises to pay salaries to polling station executives or provide appointments to all constituencies. He dismissed these proposals as fallacies and emphasized that his comprehensive plan is globally accepted and has been successfully implemented in other countries. Dr. Akoto urged party delegates to prioritize a sustainable approach that will address their financial challenges effectively.

Accompanied by campaign officials including Alfred Boye, a former Greater Accra NPP Regional Chairman, and Ken-Wuud Nuworsu, a former NPP Volta Regional Chairman, Dr. Akoto toured various constituencies, including Gomoa West and Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam.

The presence of experienced party members in his campaign team further highlighted his commitment to addressing the concerns and needs of NPP delegates and members at all levels.

Dr. Akoto's proposal for party-owned businesses managed by a holding company represents a forward-looking and comprehensive approach to ensuring the NPP's financial strength.

If implemented successfully, it has the potential to alleviate the economic hardships faced by party members and establish a sustainable source of funding for the NPP's activities in the long run.