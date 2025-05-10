Featured

Akufo-Addo enforced integrity without cameras- Miracles Aboagye

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 10 - 2025 , 14:43 2 minutes read

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Special Aide to former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pushed back against claims that President John Mahama’s administration is setting a new benchmark for transparency, insisting that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo enforced asset declaration rigorously—just without media fanfare.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 10, Mr Aboagye argued that the public is being misled into thinking that the Mahama administration has introduced a bold new era of accountability.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government quietly enforced compliance behind closed doors. “What President Mahama is doing is not new. In Nana Akufo-Addo's government, he did it—except he didn’t put cameras on it,” Aboagye stated.

“I personally coordinated receipts for all MMDCEs across the country. There were coordinators. Ekow Sumah at the Presidency made sure you couldn’t assume office without fulfilling that constitutional requirement.”

His comments come in the wake of a Fourth Estate investigation that revealed several government officials under Akufo-Addo did not declared their assets as mandated. While the Mahama administration has received praise for publicly showcasing compliance, Aboagye insisted that public display does not equate to stronger governance.

“Maybe the difference now is the visibility. But President Akufo-Addo insisted on integrity. He demanded receipts. The process was internal, but no less effective,” he said.

In a separate discussion on the GH₵49 million National Signals Bureau controversy, Mr Aboagye warned against politicising the issue. He called for an independent probe led by the Office of the Attorney-General and relevant security agencies.

“We shouldn’t mix politics with law,” he said. “If there’s credible evidence that public funds were misused, then it must be pursued through proper legal channels, not through politically charged narratives.”

He urged all parties to allow the judicial process to take its course without interference or manipulation.

“Let us resist the temptation to weaponise these allegations for political gain. Ghanaians deserve clarity and accountability, and that can only happen when politics stays out of the courtroom,” he added.

Mr Aboagye’s comments reflect a broader debate about how accountability should be measured—whether through visible enforcement or silent, systematic compliance.

