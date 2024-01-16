Republic Bank PLC donates hospital equipment to Osu Government Maternity Home

GraphicOnline Health Jan - 16 - 2024 , 08:43

Republic Bank PLC has reinforced its commitment to healthcare by donating essential hospital equipment to the Osu Government Maternity Home at Osu, in the Greater Accra Region.

The items donated included a tent to provide shade during antenatal clinics, weighing scales for infants, state-of-the-art baby cots, screens, signboards, oximeters and other equipment designed to enhance the quality of care provided to expectant mothers and newborns at the Maternity Home. The donation forms part of the Bank’s broader effort to support healthcare under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative dubbed, ‘Power to Make a Difference’ (PMAD) and in alignment to its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG-3), Good Health and Well-Being.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Bank, Mr. Jacob Hobenu, Head, Corporate Banking indicated that Republic Bank believes in global citizenship that translates into actively participating in and supporting the well-being of people. “Our gesture to the Osu Community is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this belief and we trust that these items will enhance the maternity home’s capacity to make the pregnancy and delivery journey of the mother and child an enjoyable one’, Mr. Hobenu said.

Mr. Ray Klien, the Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, added that at Republic Bank, every member of staff has the ‘Power to Make a Difference’ in the lives of individuals and communities, through the staff volunteerism initiative, which the Bank instituted some seven (7) years ago to entrench its position as ‘the Bank with a Heart’. He commended the team from the Corporate Banking Department for identifying and leading the cause for the Osu Maternity Home.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Madam Alice Akuoko Foli, the Principal Nursing Officer, expressed the facility’s appreciation to the officials of Republic Bank. She said the donation could not have come at a better time as the maternity home was in critical need of the items donated.

Assisting Madam Foli in receiving the items were, Madam Faustina Quarshie, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer and Madam Jocyelyn Twumaa Konadu, Senior Administrative Manager.

Staff of the Corporate Banking Department of the Bank who contributed towards the purchase of the items as part of their Staff Volunteerism were also present during the donation.