Your judgement must lead to orderly development of nation - Akufo-Addo to new Supreme Court judges

Donald Ato Dapatem Jan - 03 - 2024 , 18:36

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday swore in three justices to the Supreme Court with a charge on them to ensure that their judgments contribute to the orderly development of the nation.

He said the constitution had positioned the Supreme Court as the policy court, where far-reaching decisions on the legal ramifications of the socio-economic development of the country were fashioned in response to the exigencies of the times.

“The perspective of its judges are thus critical for our national development, especially in these challenging times,” he added.

Three

The three, Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, Justice Yaw Darko Asare and Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong were sworn in at a ceremony at the Jubilee House.

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, members of the Judicial Council, President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, family and friends were in attendance.

The ceremony was in fulfillment of Article 144 (2) of the 1992 Constitution and comes on the heels of rigorous nomination and confirmation process initiated by the Judicial Council and undertaken in consultation with the Council of state with the approval of Parliament.

Reason

Their appointments were necessitated by vacancies created in the court as a result of the mandatory retirements of Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher on February 3, 2023, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah on May 24, 2023 and Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse on June 8, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo in tandem with the practice, administered the Oath of Allegiance, Judicial Oath and Oath of Secrecy in succession to the three after which he presented them with the Warrants of Appointment draped in the red, gold and green colours.

The newly sworn in justices signed the Oath Book after which President Akufo-Addo also appended his signature to it to seal the ceremony.

Living organism

President Akufo-Addo admonishing the judges quoted a unanimous decision delivered by Sowah JSC of the Court of Appeal sitting at the Supreme Court in the classical interpretation of Tuffuor versus Attorney General of which, he, Akufo-Addo was the leading council for the successful plaintiff.

It said, “The Constitution has its letter of the law, equally the Constitution has its spirit. Its language therefore must be considered as if it were a living organism capable of growth and development."

A broad and liberal spirit is required for its interpretation. It does not admit of a narrow interpretation. A doctrinaire approach to interpretation would not do. We must take account of its principles and bring that consideration to bear in bringing it into conformity with the needs of the time.”

Commendation

Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie on behalf of his colleagues commended all bodies and personalities who saw to their screening, appointments, vetting and swearing in.

He gave the assurance that they will execute their mandate without fear or favour.