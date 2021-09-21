Woman robbed of GH¢29,000 at gun point

A 33-year-old woman was on Monday (September 20, 2021) attacked and robbed of GH¢29,000 at gun point by three suspected robbers at Apenkwa near Lapaz, in the Greater Accra Region.
The incident happened at about 3pm while the victim was returning from a bank near the Apenkwa Traffic Light.
It is not clear if the woman is a staff or a customer of the bank.
Investigation
A police statement signed by the Acting Director General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Kwesi Ofori confirmed the robbery.
It said the police were pursuing three persons for suspected to have attacked the victim.
It said even though the victim was attacked at gun point, she escaped unhurt, however, a bystander who sustained injuries was responding to treatment
"We want to assure the public that these criminals can run but they cannot hide. We will get them," the statement said and urged any person with valuable information about the incident to contact the police to assist with investigation and possible arrest of the three suspected perpetrators.