Weija Gbawe tops Public Financial Management League table

GraphicOnline Oct - 22 - 2023 , 13:50

The Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra region has placed first with 59% on the maiden Public Financial Management Compliance League Table for all 261 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in Ghana.

The Internal Audit Agency and the Centre for Local Governance Advocacy launched the ranking based on their assessment of the 2022 fiscal year and the Auditor General's Report to assess the appropriation of funds and other resources by the assemblies.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, in his remarks after the announcement, thanked the organisers for the honour and paid glowing tribute to his team-spirited staff at the assembly.

"I thank the organizers so much for this incredible honour. I'm truly humbled and grateful to receive this award. To be honest, it's hard to put into words what this historic feat means to me and my staff of the Assembly. It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and support of so many people who have been part of this journey. Winning this award is not just a personal triumph; it's a reflection of the incredible team that has stood by my side. It's a reminder that with passion, perseverance, and collaboration, we can achieve extraordinary things. I'm deeply honoured to be part of this history, and I'm committed to using this platform to make a positive impact on our community and Ghana," MCE P. K. B. Kumor, as he is fondly known, told the media.

The launch of the maiden Public Financial Management Compliance League Table on Monday, October 16, 2023, saw the second to 11th positions going to La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly (57.5%), Adentan Municipal Assembly (57%), Kwahu South Municipal Assembly (56.5%), Effia Kwesimintim Municipal Assembly (55.5%), Mfantsiman Municipal Assembly (53%), Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly (52.5%), Wa Municipal Assembly (52%), Assin Fosu Municipal Assembly (51%), Krachi Nchumuru District Assembly (50.5%) and West Akim Municipal Assembly (50%) respectively. The rest of the assemblies fell below 50% mark on the table.