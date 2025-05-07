Previous article: All promises in first 120 days fulfilled - President Mahama

PLAYBACK: What President Mahama said about his 120 days in office performance

Beatrice Laryea May - 07 - 2025 , 21:11 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday night gave an account of his first 120 days in office in relation to the social pledge he made while campaigning to be elected as President for a second term.

He gave an address in a broadcast to outline the implementation status of the 120-day pledge.

