Dr Kofi Amoah backs Mahama’s call to nationalise Africa’s resources

GraphicOnline May - 07 - 2025 , 17:14 3 minutes read

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Dr Kofi Amoah, popularly known as Citizen Kofi, has issued a passionate call for African nations to reclaim ownership of their natural resources, aligning himself with former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent appeal for African-led development.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dr Amoah described the current moment as a turning point for the continent to break free from centuries of exploitation and dependency.

“Let’s support H.E. John ‘Reset’ Mahama to make ‘real’ the true wishes and desires of Ghanaians and Africans—that we take over, i.e., nationalize all our natural resources. Enough is enough,” he wrote.

The businessman, known for his outspoken views on economic sovereignty, condemned historical and ongoing exploitation of Africa’s wealth, accusing colonial and neo-colonial powers of having “feasted on Africa for centuries, used our resources, including our people they turned into slaves, to develop their countries.”

Citing China and India as examples of formerly colonised nations that have emerged through unity and self-determination, Dr Amoah urged African leaders to pursue a similar path by collectively nationalising the continent’s resources.

“This effort alone,” he argued, “will be a greater and more meaningful catalyst to trigger the unification of the continent, from the grassroots up instead of the so far unworkable top-down approach.”

Dr Amoah further stressed the need for African countries to assert their right to utilise their own resources without relying on donor support.

“Let the tables turn for Africa to ‘seize’ (not beg for) the opportunity to do what is right, rational and universally accepted practice—that countries can, must and should use their natural resources within their geographical borders as they fit and for their own benefit,” he said.

He also encouraged President Mahama to spearhead a quiet yet strategic alliance with “willing, sensible and courageous” leaders on the continent to initiate the nationalisation process.

“I wish to humbly urge our reset President to align with his colleague Presidents and Leaders on the continent... and on the quiet agree to act in unison to NATIONALIZE ALL AFRICA’S RESOURCES,” he wrote.

Acknowledging the potential backlash such moves might attract from entrenched global and local interests, Dr Amoah nonetheless called for bold and decisive leadership.

“…but the continent must be bold, assertive and ready for whatever consequences of such action without which we will never be free to live in dignity and progress,” he added.

Dr Amoah’s comments come in the wake of President Mahama’s recent advocacy for a shift away from international aid towards the domestic harnessing of Africa’s abundant natural wealth—a position that has sparked growing interest among youth activists, economists and political analysts.

“This will not be an action against anybody,” Dr Amoah clarified, “but a delayed, logical, and expected action for the rightful interest of Africa and Africans.”