Assin Ochiso: One child dead, four hospitalised after river crossing in search of avocado

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 07 - 2025 , 16:18 2 minutes read

A supposedly happy journey by five children in search of pears turned tragic on Tuesday (May 6, 2025), leaving one child dead and four others hospitalised.

Information gathered by Graphic Online indicates that the children had set off on a canoe journey across the Ochi River from Assin Ochiso to the Amoanda community, hoping to harvest avocado to sell.

The canoe was paddled by a nine-year-old boy from Amoanda, who regularly plies the river with a small canoe. His passengers included three siblings and a friend.

Midway through the journey, the young paddler reportedly realised the weight of the canoe was too much for him to manage.

As the canoe became unstable mid-river, four of the children—except a six-year-old—attempted to swim to the riverbank.

In a heroic act, 12-year-old Kojo Adu, also known as Joe, managed to help three of the children, including the paddler, reach safety. Tragically, he drowned shortly after.

Adu was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Assin Ochiso health facility.

The four other children, aged between six and nine, were rescued and taken to hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Community members responded swiftly to the distress call and managed to rescue the traumatised survivors.

Sacrifice

Eyewitnesses say Kojo Adu, the eldest on the canoe, made a desperate effort to save all his companions before being overwhelmed by the river’s current. His body was later retrieved from beneath the water.

Reports indicate that the only route from Assin Ochiso to Amoanda in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District is by canoe across the river.

The parents of the deceased, Ama Ninaa and Kwabena Asaane, expressed shock and grief over the loss of their son. They made a passionate appeal to local authorities to provide a safer means of crossing the river.

They called on the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, and the MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to prioritise the construction of a footbridge over the Ochi River.

Other residents also echoed the call, stressing that reliance on canoes poses significant dangers, particularly to children. A footbridge, they noted, would offer a safer and more reliable means of travel between the two communities.