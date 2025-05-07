Featured

All promises in first 120 days fulfilled - President Mahama

Beatrice Laryea May - 07 - 2025 , 22:09 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to laying a strong and decisive foundation for what he described as “resetting Ghana and building the Ghana we want together.”

Delivering a national address on Wednesday, May 7, to give an account of his first 120 days in office, President Mahama highlighted the strides made as of now, describing them as evidence of a new governance approach rooted in transparency, accountability, efficiency, and urgency.

The President noted that his administration had fulfilled all initial commitments made within the 120-day period, and urged citizens to rally around a common purpose to confront national challenges and build a more prosperous and united future.

"We laid out a social contract with you, the people of Ghana, with specific promises for this critical initial period. Tonight, I'm pleased to report to you that we have fulfilled these promises. From forming a lean government and establishing a road, robust code of conduct to taking decisive action to scrap burdens of taxes, initiating inquiries into past round doings, launching major job creation programs, tackling illegal mining, reviving our environment, promoting our tourism and export sector, streamlining scholarships, supporting vulnerable populations, and holding our security agencies accountable," he said.

"The foundation for resetting Ghana and building the Ghana we want together is being laid with speed and determination. These actions are not merely check boxes on a list. They signify a fundamental shift in how government operates with transparency, accountability, efficiency, and a profound sense of urgency for the well-being of every Ghanaian," he said.

While expressing satisfaction with the progress made so far, he acknowledged that much remains to be done to realise the vision of a better Ghana, and called on all citizens to join efforts and work together toward that goal.

"Fellow citizens, I take my promises seriously, and my word is my bond. Although we've established a solid foundation in this first 120 days, considerable work remains on a journey to realize the Ghana we all want together," he said.

"This journey requires the collective effort of all of us, and I'm profoundly grateful for the mandate you have given me and my government to lead this nation. Your trust is our most valued assets, and we'll continue to work tirelessly to deserve that trust."

"And so I call upon every Ghanaian in every city, town, and village, in every sector of our economy, across every political divide to join hands with us. Let us continue to work hard together, united by one purpose and a shared vision to overcome the challenges and build a brighter, more prosperous future for our beloved nation. I thank you for receiving me in your homes. I thank you for your attention this evening. May God bless you all, and may God bless our homeland, Ghana," he added.