Two private security personnel killed in Wa

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 18 - 2024 , 12:06

Two private security personnel have been killed in Wa in the Upper West Region.

Their bodies were found on Tuesday morning.

The Ghana Police Service says it has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two persons in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The two incidents were recorded Tuesday June 18, 2024, at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School.



Attached below is a copy of a statement issued by the police

We would like to assure the public, especially the residents of Wa, to remain calm as the Police work to get those involved arrested to face justice.

more to follow…