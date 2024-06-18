Next article: Lord Paul Boateng: Ghana must break free from aid dependence and valuing foreign passports over local education

Africa must build robust public transport system — Ofori Asiamah

Timothy Gobah Jun - 18 - 2024 , 12:57

The Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, has urged Africa to unite and build a more robust public transport system to facilitate smooth operations to reduce the burden placed on commuters by transport operators.

He said the lack of adequate public transportation systems was a pressing issue plaguing the transport sector in Africa, attributing the challenge to insufficient infrastructure.

That, he stated, could be addressed through legislation and regulation, emphasising their crucial role in preventing transport operators from overburdening commuters with exorbitant fares.

Mr Asiamah made this remark during an interaction with the press after receiving the 'Most Outstanding Innovation in Infrastructure Development' Award at the 2024 African Public Service Optimum (APSO) Conference and Awards night in Accra.

“We need to establish legislations and regulations to ensure that commuters are not exploited by transport operators. This doesn't mean transport operators don't deserve fair compensation, but without regulation, they may overcharge our people," he emphasised.

The event, which was on the theme: "Transforming Africa through public service professionalism and excellence," was to recognise outstanding public institutions and public servants who have demonstrated excellence in delivering public goods and services.

It also sought to foster cooperation and working relationships among award-winning institutions and public officials across Africa. In attendance were ambassadors, ministers, traditional rulers and diplomats from across the continent.

Striking balance

Mr Asiamah further emphasised that unregulated transport operators may exploit passengers, leading to selfish manipulations that drove up the prices of essential goods and services.