Tour operators launches second edition of TOUGHA newsletter

Tour Operators Union Ghana (TOUGHA) have launched its second edition of the TOUGHA Newsletter.
The newsletter in a magazine form highlights the union's activities and the best places to tour in the country.
Held in Accra Thursday (December 21) the launch brought together members and stakeholders of the tourism sector who dined and wined to a wonderful year in the tourism industry.
Domestic tourism
The President of TOUGHA, Alisa Osei-Asamoah said after the halt in the tourism industry during the COVID-19 period, the union realized that there was a need to adapt what she called domestic tourism.
Domestic tourism she said was touring tourist sites within the country to boost revenue and keep the tourism industry running.
To boost the industry, Mrs. Osei-Asamoah said there was a need to publish the newsletter to educate citizens on the tourist sites within the country and to encourage them to visit these places.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we all saw how it halted all activities and tourism was no exception. We thought it was wise to promote the tourism industry by adapting to domestic tourism and there was no better way than to begin with the magazine and we are glad to have launch its second edition today,” she said.
Mrs Osei-Asamoah further urged citizens to visit more of the country’s tourist sites especially during the festive season and educate themselves on the country’s rich history and culture.
“It is a shame when as a Ghanaian you go outside the country and you are not well vest in the country’s history, culture and its tourist sites and so I am urging all Ghanaians to take advantage of this festive season and tour Ghana,” she said.
Commendation
Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ekow Sampson commended the union for their effort in maintaining a steady industry within the year.
“Before the pandemic the country had about 1.1 million tourism arrivals that generated about $ 3.3 billion. Then suddenly 2022, from January figures comparatively was going up so every data was showing that Ghana is going to do more than the 1.1 million arrivals that was expected. So we look at this and then realise that we've done very well,” he said.
He added that the tourism authority was appreciative of the union’s effort and encouraged them to do more in boosting the industry in the coming year.
The President of the Ghana Tourism Federation, Charles Adu-Gyamfi also commended the tour union for their effort in the year.
“No association is bigger or smaller. The common denominator is tourism and the tourism that we talking about is to assist the man or woman, or group of people within an origin to a destination and so we commend you for the great work in releasing the newsletter and we hope it will draw more people to the country and boost the industry,” he said.