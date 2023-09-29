Tema: Fire Service saves gas booster station from explosion

Benjamin Xornam Glover Sep - 29 - 2023 , 12:40

Fire on Friday, September 29, 2023, gutted a gas installation at Tema in the Greater Accra region.

However, the timely response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) saved the booster station located behind GTP in the Tema Industrial Area from escalating.

The GNFS deployed five appliances to the scene to control the situation.

According to the GNFS, the affected pipeline found leaking gas was isolated while the remaining gas stuck in the pipeline had been managed with a foam compound and sacks.